Published: 10:19 pm, August 05, 2020

The Menzingers are going to release a reimagined version of their album 'Hello Exile'.

Out digitally from 25th September and on vinyl from 13th November, they're teasing the record with 'Strawberry Mansion' and 'High School Friend'.

“The live music industry vanished before our eyes, and just like that we were out of work like tens of millions of others,” singer/guitarist Greg Barnett explains.

“As the weeks progressed the upcoming tours got rescheduled, then rescheduled again, then effectively cancelled. There were times when it all felt fatal. There’s no guide book on how to navigate being a working musician during a global pandemic, so we were left to make it up as we went along.

"We wanted to document and create in the moment, and though we couldn’t be in the same room together due to social distancing lockdowns, we got creative."

The tracklisting reads:



1. America (You're Freaking Me Out) (From Exile)

2. Anna (From Exile)

3. High School Friend (From Exile)

4. Last To Know (From Exile)

5. Strangers Forever (From Exile)

6. Hello Exile (From Exile)

7. Portland (From Exile)

8. Strain Your Memory (From Exile)

9. I Can't Stop Drinking (From Exile)

10. Strawberry Mansion (From Exile)

11. London Drugs (From Exile)

12. Farewell Youth (From Exile)