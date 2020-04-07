Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring All Time Low, Code Orange, Bury Tomorrow and more.
Order a copy
April 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Listen

The Maine have released an orchestral arrangement of last year's album, 'You Are OK'

Give it a listen now.
Published: 4:13 pm, April 08, 2020
The Maine have released an orchestral arrangement of last year's album, 'You Are OK'

The Maine have released an orchestral arrangement of last year's album, 'You Are OK'.

The record was arranged and produced by violinist and Grammy-nominated composer Andrew Joslyn, who's previously worked with Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, Mark Lanegan, Kesha and loads more.

"I produced, orchestrated and performed and conducted on this record," says Andrew, "and I can’t express how frickin’ excited I am that it is finally out and in the world! Check it out - and let me know which is your favorite track!"

Give it a listen below.

View this post on Instagram

You are Composed - the orchestral arrangement of @themaineband album “You Are Ok” is now streaming worldwide! I produced, orchestrated and performed and conducted on this record - and I can’t express how frickin’ excited I am that it is finally out and in the world! Check it out - and let me know which is your favorite track! Shout out to @taylorjamescarroll, @bearcreekstudio, and my amazing string orchestra crew for their hard work on this record! #composerlife, #quarantinemusic, #newmusic, #strings

A post shared by Andrew Joslyn (@andrewjoslynmusic) on

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Watch All Time Low's Alex Gaskarth perform a few tracks live
Ezra Furman has shared a Bandcamp-exclusive release, 'To Them We'll Always Be Freaks'
Ocean Grove: "We're all primed and ready to take on the world"
Cope are teasing their upcoming album with new single 'Gold'
Dune Rats have shared a new video for 'Bad Habits'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing