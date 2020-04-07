Listen

Published: 4:13 pm, April 08, 2020

The Maine have released an orchestral arrangement of last year's album, 'You Are OK'.

The record was arranged and produced by violinist and Grammy-nominated composer Andrew Joslyn, who's previously worked with Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, Mark Lanegan, Kesha and loads more.

"I produced, orchestrated and performed and conducted on this record," says Andrew, "and I can’t express how frickin’ excited I am that it is finally out and in the world! Check it out - and let me know which is your favorite track!"

