The Maine have released an orchestral arrangement of last year's album, 'You Are OK'.
The record was arranged and produced by violinist and Grammy-nominated composer Andrew Joslyn, who's previously worked with Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, Mark Lanegan, Kesha and loads more.
"I produced, orchestrated and performed and conducted on this record," says Andrew, "and I can’t express how frickin’ excited I am that it is finally out and in the world! Check it out - and let me know which is your favorite track!"
Give it a listen below.
