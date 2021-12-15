Listen

The duo released their debut single just a few weeks ago.

Published: 9:47 am, December 15, 2021

The Lunar Year have dropped their new pop punk number, 'Medicine'.

The release marks Connor Ball - a founding member of The Vamps - and Matt Malpass' second track together, following on from debut 'Back For More'.

Connor explains: “Medicine is a song that mainly revolves around the idea of coping mechanisms. The lyric ‘I worry about me dying young but that don’t stop the alcohol running through my blood’ really sums up the song. I feel like personally I still do the things that I know make me feel bad - in the long run - for that temporary fix and writing this song was a cathartic process for me. Getting it down on paper then into a song is always an emotional release - I love that songwriting can be this kind of escapism.”

Matt adds: “I felt an immediate connection to Medicine when Connor first showed me the demo. He was able to articulate a state of mind that I’ve found myself wrestling with in the past. It’s the perfect burst of happy sadness. We dove in and I felt like I was doing reconstructive surgery on my own brain as we put the pieces of this song together. I love how this one turned out!”

Check it out below.