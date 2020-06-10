Subscribe to Upset
Garage-punk newcomers The Lotts have debuted their new EP, 'We Are The Lotts'

Published: 11:02 am, July 24, 2020
Garage-punk newcomers The Lotts have debuted their new EP, 'We Are The Lotts'.

Produced and mixed by Thighpaulsandra at Monmouth’s Rockfield Studios, the Warrington-based band's new effort sees them rattle through five fun, rough-and-ready new 'uns.

“It’s just simple energetic rock, what’s wrong with that?" says frontman Henry Bucanan. "We don’t write songs to tick a certain box or whatever. It’s music for people who like it simple and stupid."

“Simple and a bit gross,” adds guitarist Adam Bridge. “We just want people to get weird with us, you know?”

Give it a listen below.

