Published: 11:02 am, July 24, 2020

Garage-punk newcomers The Lotts have debuted their new EP, 'We Are The Lotts'.

Produced and mixed by Thighpaulsandra at Monmouth’s Rockfield Studios, the Warrington-based band's new effort sees them rattle through five fun, rough-and-ready new 'uns.

“It’s just simple energetic rock, what’s wrong with that?" says frontman Henry Bucanan. "We don’t write songs to tick a certain box or whatever. It’s music for people who like it simple and stupid."

“Simple and a bit gross,” adds guitarist Adam Bridge. “We just want people to get weird with us, you know?”

