The Linda Lindas have unveiled a Twilight Zone-inspired video for 'Talking To Myself'

The video is in tribute to classic Twilight Zone episode, Living Doll.
Published: 12:37 pm, March 03, 2022
The Linda Lindas have shared a video for their new single, ‘Talking To Myself’.

The track is taken from their debut album ‘Growing Up’, and comes alongside a Ryan Baxley-directed video in tribute to classic Twilight Zone episode Living Doll.

Speaking about the song, the band’s Lucia de la Garza says: “The song is about the spiral you go into when you’re lonely. You start to question yourself and all the decisions you’ve made. I’m always looking back on conversations and going “Oh, I should have said this, I should have said that”. But it’s also about needing other people, not just for reassurance, but because we’ve all learned from the pandemic that you need other people to talk to in order to stay sane.”

On the video, she continues: “Originally, the concept for the video was we would hold up puppets and we would play around with those. Later, we sort of got inspiration from the Twilight Zone’s Talky Tina (from the Living Doll episode), and we wanted to do something a little darker. That’s why it’s in black and white. A lot of it is shot at our house and in our backyard, and it was just really fun to make and storyboard with the Mind Palace.”

‘Growing Up’ is set for release on 8th April via Epitaph. You can check out the video for ‘Talking To Myself’ below.

