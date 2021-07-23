Subscribe to Upset
The Linda Lindas have dropped their new single 'Oh!'

"The song deals with trying to help out someone and having it blow up in your face."
Published: 4:55 pm, July 23, 2021
The Linda Lindas have shared their new single 'Oh!'.

The news follows on from their recent signing with Epitaph Records, following the up-and-coming teen punk sensations - Eloise (vocals, bass), Mila (vocals, drums), Bela (vocals, guitar), and Lucia (vocals, guitar) - taking off with their track 'Racist, Sexist Boy'.

"’Oh!’ is one of the first songs we collaborated on during the pandemic, masked and distanced on the front porch," the band explain. "It started with the main riff and progression Bela brought to the band. Eloise wrote the verses and Lucia and Mila wrote the choruses. The song deals with trying to help out someone and having it blow up in your face."

Check out 'Oh!' below.

