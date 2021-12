Listen

It's written for Bela's cat.

Published: 3:18 pm, December 01, 2021

The Linda Lindas have shared their new single 'Nino'.

The sub-two-minutes punk number is taken from the band’s forthcoming 2022 studio release, according to a press release, which follows on from the band’s 2020 self-titled EP.

It's a track written for vocalist and guitarist Bela's cat of the same name: "If you listen carefully," they explain, "there is a real-life, remarkably talented cat named Lil Dude playing piano on it. (We have the footage!) Enjoy!"

Check it out below.