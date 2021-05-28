News

They'll make their US television debut next week on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Published: 9:29 am, May 28, 2021 Photos: Jess Cowan.

The Linda Lindas have inked a record deal with Epitaph Records.

The up-and-coming teen punk sensations - vocalist/guitarist Lucia, age 14, her 10-year-old sister Mila (vocals, drums), their 13-year-old cousin Eloise (vocals, bass), and longtime friend 16-year-old Bela (vocals, guitar) - recently took off with their track 'Racist, Sexist Boy'.

"Epitaph offered us full creative control and they’re really supportive of what we want to do as a band," says Lucia. "We’re really happy about signing with them, and we can’t wait to put out more music."

"We knew the song ['Racist, Sexist Boy'] would get a good reaction, but we never imagined this," Eloise adds. "Even though we started the band for fun, now it feels we can actually make a difference with what we’re doing."

Lucia continues: "People have reached out to us from all over the world — we get a lot of messages from little girls, but we also get messages from grandmothers. We always hope that the music we put out will inspire other young girls, but we also want it to make anyone feel like they can do anything, no matter what age they are."

Check out 'Racist, Sexist Boy' below; the band also released their self-titled debut EP in December 2020.