Watch

They've also shared a video for 'Why'.

Published: 11:41 am, May 09, 2022

The Linda Lindas have announced their first-ever UK show.

The foursome will perform at London's O2 Academy2 Islington on 7th June in support of their just-dropped debut album 'Growing Up', out now via Epitaph. Tickets go on sale from Friday, 13th May at 10am.

The band have also shared a new video for 'Why'; check it out below. You can find the band of the cover of the May 2022 edition of Upset magazine, out now, too.