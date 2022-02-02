Coming soon

They've shared the title-track, too.

Published: 12:44 pm, February 02, 2022

The Linda Lindas have announced their new album, 'Growing Up'.

The record's set for release digitally on 8th April and physically on 3rd June via Epitaph, with the news arriving alongside the title-track, written by vocalist/guitarist Lucia.

They've also shared a video directed by Humberto Leon, co-founder of fashion brand Opening Ceremony and owner of Los Angeles restaurant CHIFA, who says: "Directing my first video for The Linda Lindas was a dream come true because I love the message and voice the girls have, and I am a true fan. I was really inspired by the girl’s love of cats and wanted to take that to the next level and so the video is a conversation about turning points in their lives all being viewed through the gaze of their cats. It creates a narrative of whether the cats want to trade places with the girls or vice-a-versa.

"This video was extra special because I worked with the girls on designing the outfits with Batsheva, styling the looks with Rodarte and Warby Parker. The entire video was a collaboration between me and the girls. By shooting the video on iPhone 13 Pro Max, it created an intimacy with the video that felt like we were listening in on a day in the life of The Linda Lindas."

Check out the new single below.