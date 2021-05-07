Coming soon

Published: 5:57 pm, May 07, 2021

The Joy Formidable are back with news of their fifth album, 'Into The Blue'.

The follow-up to 2018's 'AAARTH', it's set for release on 20th August via Hassle Records. Having already shared the title-track, they've also now dropped 'Back To Nothing'.

Lead singer and guitarist Ritzy Bryan says: "Back To Nothing takes a stance on self-compassion, realising your worth and your boundaries and deciding not to give your love to an undeserving other."

"'Into the Blue' is about opening your eyes to beauty and love again," the trio add. "Making it to the other side. Whilst not conceived as a metaphor for the times we all live in now, it certainly turned out that way."

The full tracklisting reads:



1. Into The Blue

2. Chimes

3. Sevier

4. Interval

5. Farrago

6. Gotta Feed My Dog

7. Somewhere New

8. Bring It To The Front

9. Back To Nothing

10. Only Once

11. Left Too Soon