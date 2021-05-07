Subscribe to Upset
The Joy Formidable are back with news of their fifth album, 'Into The Blue'

Check out their new single, 'Back To Nothing'.
Published: 5:57 pm, May 07, 2021
The Joy Formidable are back with news of their fifth album, 'Into The Blue'.

The follow-up to 2018's 'AAARTH', it's set for release on 20th August via Hassle Records. Having already shared the title-track, they've also now dropped 'Back To Nothing'.

Lead singer and guitarist Ritzy Bryan says: "Back To Nothing takes a stance on self-compassion, realising your worth and your boundaries and deciding not to give your love to an undeserving other."

"'Into the Blue' is about opening your eyes to beauty and love again," the trio add. "Making it to the other side. Whilst not conceived as a metaphor for the times we all live in now, it certainly turned out that way."

The full tracklisting reads:

1. Into The Blue
2. Chimes
3. Sevier
4. Interval
5. Farrago
6. Gotta Feed My Dog
7. Somewhere New
8. Bring It To The Front
9. Back To Nothing
10. Only Once
11. Left Too Soon

