The Horrors have announced a new EP with title-track, 'Against The Blade'

"A new beginning right in time for the apocalypse."
Published: 2:24 pm, October 15, 2021
The Horrors have announced a new EP with its title-track, 'Against The Blade'.

The full three-track release - which also features 'Twisted Skin' and 'I Took A Deep Breath And I Kept My Mouth Shut' - is set for release on 5th November.

"It’s about the freedom that comes with abandoning all hope, giving up control, and accepting that you will always be at odds with the world around you," singer Faris Badwan says of the release.

"There’s something about our recent writing that has felt really free and liberated, like being let off a leash - slightly ironic given the fact that lockdown forced us into certain ways of working.

​"This almost feels like a new band now - a new beginning right in time for the apocalypse."

The band will also host three special ‘The Horrors Present: Metal Rain’ live shows later this year:

NOVEMBER
25 Bristol, The Marble Factory (w/ Scalping, PC World, DJ Proteus)
26 Manchester, The Albert Hall (w/ Giant Swan, Mandy Indiana, PC World)

DECEMBER
03 London, The Electric Ballroom (w/ Mandy Indiana, PC World, DJ Proteus)

