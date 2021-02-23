The Horrors have released their "nastiest" single in bloody ages, 'Lout'

Listen

It's from a new EP, due in March.

Published: 10:21 am, February 23, 2021 Photos: Charles Jeffrey – LOVERBOY and Bunny Kinney.

The Horrors are back with a very un-Horrors-y new single, 'Lout'.

Nodding to the band's more industrial influences, it's the title-track from a new three-track EP due on 12th March via Wolf Tone/Virgin Music Label & Artist Services.

Lead singer Faris Badwan says: "Lout is about the relationship between choice and chance, compulsive risk-taking and pushing your luck. As a band, particularly live, we’ve always had an aggressive side and as we began writing new songs it became clear that we were heading in that direction."

"There’s something about it which feels like a return to a heavier sound but really it’s a million miles away from anything we’ve done," continues keyboardist Tom Furse. "Keeping the sound aggressive and the beats heavy was a central tenet, everything seemed to fall around that."

Bassist Rhys Webb adds: "It’s the nastiest music we've made since Strange House. An intense barrage of industrial noise. A return to the spirit and attitude of our debut LP but blasted into the future."

Check it out below.