Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring All Time Low, Code Orange, Bury Tomorrow and more.
Order a copy
April 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Listen

The Homeless Gospel Choir ruminates on religion with his new track, 'Blind Faith'

His new album is only a couple of weeks away.
Published: 11:01 am, April 14, 2020
The Homeless Gospel Choir ruminates on religion with his new track, 'Blind Faith'

The Homeless Gospel Choir has shared his new track 'Blind Faith'.

The song is taken from the Pittsburgh, PA-based artist's brand new full-length, 'This Land Is Your Landfill', due out 24th April via A-F Records (North America) and Hassle Records (UK/EU).

"There's a sparkle in the eye of those in positions of power when the people are scared, paranoid, and in need of guidance." says Derek Zanetti. "The danger with Religion is that it holds hostage common sense and good basic reason for something that is intangible, unexplainable, and without proof. There's is a comfort in blindly following something. I think people feel secure with clinging to an answer even if they know that the answer they have is wrong. That's what they are banking on, and that's the scariest part.

"This song is about continually witnessing others getting beat by blindly following something they know is broken, and not being able to get through to them."

Check it out below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
letlive. are celebrating ten years of 'Fake History' by releasing some demos
Strange Bones have unleashed an "isolation visualiser" for their new single, 'Ten Guns'
Issues are embracing the current lockdown with a new acoustic rendition of 'Tapping Out'
Make Them Suffer have shared their visceral new "fucked up love song", 'Drown With Me'
Stake have shared a new put-together-at-home video for 'Devolution'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing