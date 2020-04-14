The Homeless Gospel Choir ruminates on religion with his new track, 'Blind Faith'

Listen

His new album is only a couple of weeks away.

Published: 11:01 am, April 14, 2020

The Homeless Gospel Choir has shared his new track 'Blind Faith'.

The song is taken from the Pittsburgh, PA-based artist's brand new full-length, 'This Land Is Your Landfill', due out 24th April via A-F Records (North America) and Hassle Records (UK/EU).

"There's a sparkle in the eye of those in positions of power when the people are scared, paranoid, and in need of guidance." says Derek Zanetti. "The danger with Religion is that it holds hostage common sense and good basic reason for something that is intangible, unexplainable, and without proof. There's is a comfort in blindly following something. I think people feel secure with clinging to an answer even if they know that the answer they have is wrong. That's what they are banking on, and that's the scariest part.

"This song is about continually witnessing others getting beat by blindly following something they know is broken, and not being able to get through to them."

