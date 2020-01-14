Watch

Published: 2:59 pm, January 14, 2020

The Guru Guru are teasing their upcoming album with new single, 'Origamiwise'.

The band's second full-length, 'Point Fingers' will be released on 31st January via Luik Records (BE) and Grabuge Records (FR).

Vocalist Tom Adriaenssens says of the record's latest cut: "'Origamiwise' is a song about folding... You can get folded by life but you also have a choice at every turn: to call or to fold on it, as you would in a game of poker. It has a lot to do with my personal experiences in life. Loss, choices, loneliness and feeling excluded. The video was shot near to where I live. I walk my dogs in the woods every day. It's where I think up many new lyrics. It's a place for me to reflect on things. We thought the bathrobe would give it a more welcoming appearance..."

Check it out below, and catch the band on tour throughout February.