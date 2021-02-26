Subscribe to Upset
Festivals

The Great Escape's 2021 festival will be held online

It'll return to Brighton in 2022.
Published: 12:17 pm, February 26, 2021
The Great Escape's 2021 festival will be held online

The Great Escape will not be hosting an IRL event this year, instead moving online.

The event is scheduled for mid-May, too early for the new COVID-19 guidelines that mean events like Reading & Leeds, Live At Leeds and 2000trees are still good to go.

“We can now confirm that The Great Escape 2021 will no longer be taking place in Brighton this year, however, we will be taking The Great Escape online for the first time,” organisers explain.

From 13th-14th May they will instead air artist performances, keynote speakers, panels, talks and debates online.

“We’ll be back next year in real life on 11th-14th May 2022 and as usual,” they add.

