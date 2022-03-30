Subscribe to Upset
Festivals

The Great Escape takes place between 12th and 14th May in Brighton.
Published: 11:56 am, March 30, 2022
The Great Escape has signed up another 180 new names, including NOAHFINNCE, Kid Brunswick, Folly Group and more

The Great Escape has announced another 180 new names.

In amongst the latest additions, are: A.A. Williams, Art D'ecco, Beach Riot, Been Stellar, Belmondo, Bilk, Crows, Dirtsharks, False Heads, Fat Dog, Folly Group, Gurf, Hawxx, Heartworms, Howard Kaye, Island Of Love, Kid Brunswick, Naked Lungs, NOAHFINNCE, Party Dozen, Pretty Sick, Shady Nasty, Signature Gold, Slow Down, Molasses, The Hara, The K's, and The Rills.

They’re joining a bill that already includes the likes of Yard Act, The Amazons, Bob Vylan, Lauran Hibberd and Cassyette.

The Great Escape takes place between 12th and 14th May, featuring more than 450 acts across more than 35 Brighton venues. Tickets are on sale now from greatescapefestival.com.

You can find the full line-up so far here.

