Festivals

It'll be back for 2021.

Published: 5:01 pm, March 23, 2020

The Great Escape has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The annual event was set to take over multiple venues in Brighton from 13th-16th May, with sets from Hayley Williams (pictured),

Fontaines D.C., Nasty Cherry, Delaire The Liar, Bambara, Miss June, Talk Show, Egyptian Blue, Dream Nails and loads more.

Their statement reads: "We’ve not taken this decision lightly. Taking into account that we are only a few weeks out from the event, and the current status of things, this was the best decision for fans, artists, staff and the community. The entire TGE family is so disappointed to have to make this decision and we extend our apologies to everyone who was looking forward to it as much as us."

The dates for next year are 12th-15th May 2021.