It'll take place online from 13th-14th May.

Published: 4:59 pm, March 24, 2021

The Great Escape has confirmed the first acts for this year's virtual event.

The usually-in-Brighton festival is scheduled for 13th-14th May, with sets from Yard Act, TV Priest, Wax Works, Chubby And The Gang, Genn, Holding Absence (pictured), Magick Mountain and loads more.

Playing will be: Bess Atwell, Billie Marten, Chloe Foy, Eve Owen, Jodie Marie, Reb Fountain, Rona Mac, Goya Gumbani, K(E)NZ, Mace The Great, Mass Accord, Neone The Wonderer, Tebi Rex, Chaild, Chanka, Dulce Y Agraz, Dusky Grey, Eliza Legzdina, Ennio The Little Brother, Foex & Paulopulus, Joan Thiele, Lau.Ra, Leila Mckenzie, Lucifour M, Malan, Poder Fantasma, Pyra, PVA, Bartleby Delica, Belako, Bleach Lab, CJ Pandit, Dialect, Dilettante, English Teacher, Francis Of Delirium, GDJYB 雞蛋蒸肉餅, Goan Dogs, Green Garden, Hanya, Hello Forever, Ivy Flindt, Junodream, Kiddus, Kinkai, Leak, Merk, Olivia Is A Ghost, Otzeki, Penelope Trappes, Purple Pilgrims, Ralph TV, Shakira Alleyne, Sparkling, St Woods, Thallo, Wax Works, Chubby And The Gang, Genn, Holding Absence, Magick Mountain, New Candys, Qlowski, TV Priest, Yard Act, Geese, Iman Houssein, Tito Ramirez.