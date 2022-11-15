The Great Escape has announced the names for its First Fifty showcase - check out Upset's show, featuring Witch Fever, Lozeak and Alienblaze

Festivals

Introducing the first names for 2023's Great Escape line-up via a series of East London shows on 15th November 2022, we're set to take over Dalston's The Victoria.

Published: 10:00 am, September 28, 2022

The Great Escape has announced details of its annual First Fifty events, and Upset is hosting its own stage.

Introducing the first names for 2023's Great Escape line-up via a series of East London shows on 15th November 2022, we're set to take over Dalston's The Victoria.

We've got a super exciting line-up too, topped off by one of the most exciting new bands in the country, the mighty Witch Fever. They'll be joined by Y2K influencer turned grunge heroine Lozeak and the fierce, energetic Alienblaze.

Tickets, priced just £7 adv, are available now right here.

The full details read:

The Great Escape and Upset Present

Witch Fever

Lozeak

Alienblaze

The Victoria

451 Queensbridge Road, Dalston

E8 3AS

Doors 7:30 pm

Tickets: £7 adv | 18+

It's part of a wider series of shows that feature the likes of buzzy Londoner Deyaz, the brilliant Jessica Winter, New York alt-popster Sarah Kinsley, and loads more.

The full line-up reads:

ÁINE DEANE

ALIENBLAZE

ARTEMAS

BAMBIE THUG

DEYAZ

GIRLS OF THE INTERNET

GROVE

JESSICA WINTER

JOEY VALENCE & BRAE

LIP CRITIC

LOZEAK

LUCI

MELIN MELYN

MEYY

MICKEY CALLISTO

NELL MESCAL

REDOLENT

SAN SOUCIS

SARAH KINSLEY

SERAPHINA SIMONE

SHE'S IN PARTIES

SHELF LIVES

THE DINNER PARTY

THE HEAVY HEAVY

WITCH FEVER

You can find more details on all the shows at greatescapefestival.com.

Alongside the First Fifty news, Italy has been announced as the lead country partner for 2023's The Great Escape. There'll be two special Italian showcases across the three days of music, as well as a networking reception, all coordinated by the music export office Italia Music Export.

Nur Al Habash, Italia Music Export explains: “We're really happy and excited to have Italy as the lead country at The Great Escape 2023. We've been working on exporting Italian music since 2018 and have already achieved great exposure for our artists. We've been experiencing a renewed interest in our music scene (perhaps this has something to do with Måneskin becoming world famous, I suppose!) so we hope TGE23 will be a great occasion for British music professionals to discover some up-and-coming artists from Italy.”

The Great Escape itself will feature more than 450 up-and-coming audiences across 35+ walkable venues, plus a music industry-led conference, between 10th and 13th May in Brighton. Tickets, starting from £70, are on sale now.