Festivals

The Great Escape has announced a new Spotlight Show feat. Cassyette and more

The gig will take place on 14th May at Concorde 2.
Published: 2:22 pm, April 14, 2022
The Great Escape has announced a new Spotlight Show in association with TikTok.

The gig will take place on 14th May at Concorde 2, featuring ArrDee, Dréya Mac, Piri & Tommy and Cassyette.

News of the show accompanies over 50 new additions to the bill, too, including Warmduscher, Hope Tala, ShaSimone, Dead Sara, PVA, Beaux, Orchards, April, Dream Nails, DITZ and KUOKO.

They’re joining a bill that already includes the likes of Yard Act, The Amazons, Bob Vylan, ENNY, spill tab, Thomas Headon, NOAHFINNCE and Alfie Templeman.

The Great Escape takes place between 12th and 14th May, featuring more than 450 acts across more than 35 Brighton venues. Tickets are on sale now from greatescapefestival.com.

You can find the full line-up so far here.

