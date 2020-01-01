Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Static Dress, Vein.fm, Deaf Havana, Iann Dior and more.
Order a copy
March 2022
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Festivals

The Great Escape have announced 120 new names, including Bob Vylan, Lauran Hibberd, Cassyette and more

Plus! Witch Fever, Stella Donnelly and loads more.
Published: 12:29 pm, March 03, 2022
The Great Escape have announced 120 new names, including Bob Vylan, Lauran Hibberd, Cassyette and more

The Great Escape have announced 120 new names, including Bob Vylan, Lauran Hibberd and Cassyette.

Also new to the line-up are: Kid Kapichi, Opus Kink, ARXX, Stone, Peaks!, Witch Fever, Stella Donnelly, Dora Jar, spill tab, Alfie Templeman, and MUNA.

They’re joining a bill that already includes the likes of Yard Act, Baby Queen, The Amazons, Sinead O’Brien and more.

The Great Escape takes place between 12th and 14th May, featuring more than 450 acts across more than 35 Brighton venues. Tickets are on sale now from greatescapefestival.com.

You can find the full line-up so far here.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
METZ guitarist and singer Alex Edkins has announced a new Weird Nightmare album
Spiritbox have announced a second UK headline show
Adult Mom has released a new track, ‘91’
The Linda Lindas have unveiled a Twilight Zone-inspired video for 'Talking To Myself'
Loads of new acts have been announced for Live At Leeds: In The Park, including The Mysterines and Dream Wife
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing