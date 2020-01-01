The Great Escape have announced 120 new names, including Bob Vylan, Lauran Hibberd, Cassyette and more

Festivals

Plus! Witch Fever, Stella Donnelly and loads more.

Published: 12:29 pm, March 03, 2022

The Great Escape have announced 120 new names, including Bob Vylan, Lauran Hibberd and Cassyette.

Also new to the line-up are: Kid Kapichi, Opus Kink, ARXX, Stone, Peaks!, Witch Fever, Stella Donnelly, Dora Jar, spill tab, Alfie Templeman, and MUNA.

They’re joining a bill that already includes the likes of Yard Act, Baby Queen, The Amazons, Sinead O’Brien and more.

The Great Escape takes place between 12th and 14th May, featuring more than 450 acts across more than 35 Brighton venues. Tickets are on sale now from greatescapefestival.com.

You can find the full line-up so far here.