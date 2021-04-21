Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Lilhuddy, The Offspring, All Time Low and more.
Order a copy
May 2021
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Festivals

The Great Escape has confirmed a second batch of acts for this year's virtual event

The festival will take place online next month.
Published: 12:10 pm, April 21, 2021
The Great Escape has confirmed a second batch of acts for this year's virtual event

The Great Escape has confirmed a second batch of acts for this year's virtual event.

The usually-in-Brighton festival is scheduled for 13th-14th May, with further sets from spotlight artists Holly Humberstone, Priya Ragu, Alfie Templeman, Bad Boy Chiller Crew, Genesis Owusu, and Remi Wolf.

Also new to the bill are Sprints, Moonlight Benjamin, Sinead O'Brien, The Lottery Winners, Memes, Joe & The Shitboys (pictured), Another Michael, The Zen Arcade, Priors, Melts, Sunhill, Crawlers and loads more.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
The Pale White: "Sometimes you have to push the boundaries of what can be done in a rock band"
Scalping have announced their debut EP with huge new single, 'Monolithium'
Nova Twins have announced a UK headline tour for 2022
Jeff Rosenstock has released a surprise ska album
Chapel: "Lockdown gave me time to be reflective on my life"
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing