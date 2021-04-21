Festivals

The festival will take place online next month.

Published: 12:10 pm, April 21, 2021

The Great Escape has confirmed a second batch of acts for this year's virtual event.

The usually-in-Brighton festival is scheduled for 13th-14th May, with further sets from spotlight artists Holly Humberstone, Priya Ragu, Alfie Templeman, Bad Boy Chiller Crew, Genesis Owusu, and Remi Wolf.

Also new to the bill are Sprints, Moonlight Benjamin, Sinead O'Brien, The Lottery Winners, Memes, Joe & The Shitboys (pictured), Another Michael, The Zen Arcade, Priors, Melts, Sunhill, Crawlers and loads more.