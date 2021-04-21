The Great Escape has confirmed a second batch of acts for this year's virtual event.
The usually-in-Brighton festival is scheduled for 13th-14th May, with further sets from spotlight artists Holly Humberstone, Priya Ragu, Alfie Templeman, Bad Boy Chiller Crew, Genesis Owusu, and Remi Wolf.
Also new to the bill are Sprints, Moonlight Benjamin, Sinead O'Brien, The Lottery Winners, Memes, Joe & The Shitboys (pictured), Another Michael, The Zen Arcade, Priors, Melts, Sunhill, Crawlers and loads more.
Get ready, the next wave of #TGEOnline artists have landed featuring @HolHumberstone, @thebbccofficial, @alfietempleman, @PRIYARAGUMUSIC + many more. 🔥— The Great Escape (@thegreatescape) April 21, 2021
Discover the full music channel line up and sign up now to access the free stream on 13th - 14th May. https://t.co/9Lk7fULYuS pic.twitter.com/YRBO2ODIyy