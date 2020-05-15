The Gloria Record are celebrating the 20th anniversary of 'A Lull In Traffic' with a re-release.
The record will be available on limited transparent yellow vinyl from 10th July via Big Scary Monsters - plus there'll be an exclusive demo of 'The Arctic Cat' recorded in their practice room in 1999, too.
Visit the BSM store to pre-order a copy - they've also a new t-shirt bundle available.
The full tracklisting reads:
1. A Lull In Traffic
2. The Arctic Cat
3. Tired And Uninspired
4. Miserere
5. A Bye
6. The Arctic Cat (Demo)