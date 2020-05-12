The Ghost Inside have shared their new track 'Pressure Point': "We embraced being pissed off"

Listen

Their new album's nearly here.

Published: 9:19 pm, May 12, 2020

The Ghost Inside have shared their new track 'Pressure Point'.

It's a cut from their new self-titled album, which is due on 5th June via Epitaph Records, and will be their first since their bus accident in 2015 following the release of 2014's 'Dear Youth'.

“Almost all TGI songs take the listener on a journey from dark to light or from despair to hope,” says bassist Jim Riley.

“On this record, we made a conscious effort to let individual songs explore different emotions we’ve been experiencing and not force them to have a positive turn. We feel like the album as a whole will give you that hopeful feeling, even though a song like ‘Pressure Point; might not do that by itself.

"Instead, we embraced being pissed off and let it pour out through some of the most aggressive and pointed lyrics we’ve ever had. We try to avoid cursing in our songs but sometimes you’re just so fed up that nothing less than a big loud fuck will get the job done.“

Check out 'Pressure Point' below.