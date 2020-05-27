Subscribe to Upset
Live

The Ghost Inside have rescheduled their London show to next summer

It'll now take place next July.
Published: 9:58 pm, May 27, 2020
The Ghost Inside have rescheduled their London show to next summer due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

The band will perform at O2 Academy Brixton on 3rd July 2021, in support of their new self-titled album, which is due on 5th June via Epitaph Records.

“This is a moment we were all dreading," they explain, "but in the interest of safety for our fans & ourselves we are rescheduling our London show to July 3, 2021. 

"All tickets remain valid for the new show and your ticket agent will be in touch shortly. Stay safe and see you next summer!”

