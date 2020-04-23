Coming soon

The news arrives alongside new single 'Aftermath'.

Published: 3:06 pm, April 23, 2020

The Ghost Inside are back with a new self-titled album.

Their fifth studio record is due on 5th June via Epitaph Records, and will be their first since their bus accident in 2015 following the release of 2014's 'Dear Youth'. The news arrives alongside new single 'Aftermath'.

“We went into the writing process knowing full well that every song and every lyric would be influenced by what we’ve been through," says bassist Jim Riley, "but we tried our best for them to be relatable to everyone.

"With Aftermath we let it be much more personal - this one is us telling OUR story. So when it was time to choose a first song to share with the world, it felt right for it to be Aftermath. It allows anyone that listens into our world, but it also lets us put final punctuation on that chapter of our lives. Aftermath is a total catharsis for us. We let it all out in the song so that it’s not bottled up inside us anymore and we can heal and move on, since after all, the beat goes on.”

Check out 'Aftermath' below.