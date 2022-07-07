Watch

It was shot during their recent surprise live return.

Published: 3:19 pm, July 07, 2022

The Gaslight Anthem have released a new performance video, 'Howl (Live at Crossroads: 6/18/22)'.

The footage was shot last month at the band’s first live show in four years, a surprise appearance during what was supposed to be the final night of frontman Brian Fallon’s three-show solo run at Garwood, NJ’s Crossroads.

The complete show is still available for livestream replay now through Saturday,9th July at 11:45 pm (ET).

Check out the video below, and catch the band on tour in the UK this August.