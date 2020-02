Watch

The footage was shot during their last European tour.

Published: 10:38 am, February 13, 2020

The Farm have released a new video for 'Buying Time'.

Shot during their last UK/EU tour, the clip arrives ahead of their return to the UK for sets at Slam Dunk this May.

The band will perform at the festival in both Leeds and Hatfield, alongside the likes of While She Sleeps, Code Orange, State Champs, Sum 41, Knuckle Puck, We Are The In Crowd, Dream State and loads more.

Check out 'Buying Time' below.