The Faim are heading out on a UK & European tour this summer

The UK leg includes a stop at London's Omeara.

Published: 10:34 am, January 31, 2022

The Faim have announced a UK & European tour for this summer.

The Aussie band have also shared their new single 'The Hills', which is taken from their upcoming new album, due later this year - the follow-up to debut 'State Of Mind'.

The tour will visit:



MAY

31 L'ETAGE, RENNES, FR



JUNE

1 NINKASIKAO. LYON, FR

2 LA LAITERIE, STRASBORG, FR

3 ROCK AM RING, MENDIG DEU

5 ROCK IN THE PARK, MENDIG DEU

7 LE TRABENDO, PARIS, FR

8 THE BLACK LAB, LILLE, FR

10 HOBOS BRIDGEND, UK

11 DOWNLOAD FESTIVAL, LEICESTERSHIRE UK

12 STEREO, GLASGOW, UK

14 REDS BAR, NEWCASTLE, UK

15 OMEARA, LONDON, UK

16 ENGINE ROOMS, SOUTHAMPTON, UK

18 ROCK FOR PEOPLE, HRADEC KRÁLOVÉ CZE

20 HYDROZAGADKA, WARSAW, PL

21 HOLE 44, BERLIN, DE

22 LOGO, HAMBURG, DE

24 LUX, HANNOVER, DE

25 NAUMANNS, LEIPZIG, DE

26 LEGEND CLUB, MILAN, IT

28 RAUBAR KOFMEHL, SOLOTHURN, CH



JULY

6 MELKWEG, AMSTERDAM, NL