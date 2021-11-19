Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Måneskin, Mayday Parade, Yard Act, Volumes and more.
Order a copy
December 2021 / January 2022
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Watch

The Faim are back with new single and video, 'Ease My Mind'

It's about needing support during a tough time.
Published: 2:38 pm, November 19, 2021
The Faim are back with new single and video, 'Ease My Mind'

The Faim are back with new single, 'Ease My Mind'.

Out now via BMG Records, the track - which follows on from their debut album 'State Of Mind' - is available to hear now, while a video will follow later today (Friday, 19th November) at 4pm GMT.

Bassist, keyboardist and songwriter Stephen Beerkens says of the release: “’Ease My Mind’ was written last year, during a very unpredictable period of my life. Unable to do the things that meant most to me, I found myself dealing with stress and emotions I'd never experienced. During this time, I was constantly looking for someone or something to lean on and wrote ‘Ease My Mind’ about processing and dealing with these emotions.”

Check it out below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Bob Vylan have announced their new album, 'Bob Vylan Presents The Price Of Life'
Introducing the new bumper double issue of Upset, starring Måneskin!
Mayday Parade have shared their new single 'Think Of You'
Tom Morello has announced a second new album, 'The Atlas Underground Flood'
jxdn has shared his own take on Blink-182's festive tune, 'Happy Holidays You Bastard'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing