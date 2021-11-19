The Faim are back with new single and video, 'Ease My Mind'

Watch

It's about needing support during a tough time.

Published: 2:38 pm, November 19, 2021

The Faim are back with new single, 'Ease My Mind'.

Out now via BMG Records, the track - which follows on from their debut album 'State Of Mind' - is available to hear now, while a video will follow later today (Friday, 19th November) at 4pm GMT.

Bassist, keyboardist and songwriter Stephen Beerkens says of the release: “’Ease My Mind’ was written last year, during a very unpredictable period of my life. Unable to do the things that meant most to me, I found myself dealing with stress and emotions I'd never experienced. During this time, I was constantly looking for someone or something to lean on and wrote ‘Ease My Mind’ about processing and dealing with these emotions.”

Check it out below.