The Faim have debuted a new single, 'ERA'

Published: 8:38 am, April 08, 2022

The Faim have dropped a brand new track, 'ERA'.

Produced by GRAMMY-nominated Matthew Pauling (Palaye Royale, 5 Seconds of Summer, State Champs), the new offering follows up on previous singles 'The Hills' and 'Ease My Mind', all of which are taken from the band's forthcoming second album, set to be released later this year.

“‘ERA’ is about closing one chapter of your life, and beginning the next,” comments bassist and keyboardist Stephen Beerkens. “Reminiscent of our own journeys up until this point, the song touches on the trials and tribulations we face every day, as well as the aspects in our lives we’re grateful for.”

You can check out 'ERA' below.