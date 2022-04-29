Incoming!

They've also shared new single, 'The Alchemist'.

Published: 11:02 am, April 29, 2022

The Faim have announced their second album, 'Talk Talk'.

Set for release on 8th July via BMG, it follows on from the Aussie four-piece's 2019 debut, 'State Of Mind'. They've also shared new single, 'The Alchemist'.

“‘The Alchemist’ is about that one person who unexpectedly enters your life and changes everything for the better,” says bassist and keyboardist Stephen Beerkens. “They are the one who picks you up when you’re down, and sees the good in you, even when you don’t see it in yourself.”

Check it out below; the album's full tracklisting reads:



madly, badly, fixed

The Hills

You (and my Addiction)

The Alchemist

Life in a Cinema

Faith in Me

Ease My Mind

Me Because of You

Flowers

Jealous Love

ERA