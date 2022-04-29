Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring The Linda Lindas, Simple Plan, Bob Vylan, Bury Tomorrow and more.
Order a copy
May 2022
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Incoming!

The Faim have announced their second album, 'Talk Talk'

They've also shared new single, 'The Alchemist'.
Published: 11:02 am, April 29, 2022
The Faim have announced their second album, 'Talk Talk'

The Faim have announced their second album, 'Talk Talk'.

Set for release on 8th July via BMG, it follows on from the Aussie four-piece's 2019 debut, 'State Of Mind'. They've also shared new single, 'The Alchemist'.

“‘The Alchemist’ is about that one person who unexpectedly enters your life and changes everything for the better,” says bassist and keyboardist Stephen Beerkens. “They are the one who picks you up when you’re down, and sees the good in you, even when you don’t see it in yourself.”

Check it out below; the album's full tracklisting reads:

madly, badly, fixed
The Hills
You (and my Addiction)
The Alchemist
Life in a Cinema
Faith in Me
Ease My Mind
Me Because of You
Flowers
Jealous Love
ERA

Everything going on in rock, right now.
daine has released a video for 'weekends', plus debut mixtape 'Quantum Jumping'
TV Priest have shared their new single, 'Limehouse Cut'
Bury Tomorrow have teamed up with Modern Error for a new version of 'DEATH (Ever Colder)'
Mint Green have dropped a new teaser track ahead of their debut album, 'What I'm Feeling'
Our Hollow, Our Home have released their new single 'Shatterdome'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing