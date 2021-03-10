The Eden Sessions series has been postponed for this year

Festivals

The event was set to host My Chemical Romance.

Published: 4:57 pm, March 10, 2021

The Eden Sessions series has been postponed.

The event was set to take place in June and July, with headline sets from My Chemical Romance, IDLES, Lionel Richie, Diana Ross, Bryan Adams and The Script.

"Regrettably the uncertainties around staging the series due to the impacts of the pandemic and restrictions on outdoor audiences mean that the summer Sessions have had to be postponed," a statement reads.

"We are working to reschedule the shows. When new dates are confirmed, the Eden Project will contact existing ticket-purchasers with details. Original tickets will remain valid for any show that is rescheduled."

More info will follow.