The Driver Era have shared their new single, ‘Malibu’

The track arrives ahead of their October UK tour.
Published: 2:04 pm, July 28, 2022
The Driver Era have shared their new single, 'Malibu'

The Driver Era are back with their new single, ‘Malibu’.

The track arrives ahead of their upcoming UK tour, which will kick off on 4th October with two nights at London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire.

“‘Malibu’ is about reminiscing on experiences in the best locations,” the duo explain. “It’s about getting away. It’s the spontaneous trip you take with someone – maybe you knew them before, or maybe you’re meeting them for the first time.”

Check out the track below, and catch them live at the following:

OCTOBER
4 – LONDON – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
5 – LONDON – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
7 – BIRMINGHAM – O2 Institute
8 – NEWCASTLE – University
10 – GLASGOW – O2 Academy
11 – DUBLIN – Vicar Street
12 – MANCHESTER – Academy

