The Driver Era have shared their new single, ‘Malibu’

Published: 2:04 pm, July 28, 2022

The Driver Era are back with their new single, ‘Malibu’.

The track arrives ahead of their upcoming UK tour, which will kick off on 4th October with two nights at London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire.

“‘Malibu’ is about reminiscing on experiences in the best locations,” the duo explain. “It’s about getting away. It’s the spontaneous trip you take with someone – maybe you knew them before, or maybe you’re meeting them for the first time.”

Check out the track below, and catch them live at the following:

OCTOBER

4 – LONDON – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

5 – LONDON – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

7 – BIRMINGHAM – O2 Institute

8 – NEWCASTLE – University

10 – GLASGOW – O2 Academy

11 – DUBLIN – Vicar Street

12 – MANCHESTER – Academy