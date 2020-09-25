Subscribe to Upset
Watch

The Driver Era have released their new single, 'Fade'

"The song is all about the inevitability of fading away."
Published: 12:07 pm, September 25, 2020
The Driver Era have released their new single, 'Fade'.

It's the latest in a string of singles for the duo - brothers Ross and Rocky Lynch - following 'Places', 'Take Me Away', 'OMG Plz Don't Come Around' and 'flashdrive'.

"This song is actually a few years old, but it just took some time for people to believe in it enough to put it out,” Ross explains. “I’m really happy the song is finally coming out. The song is all about the inevitability of fading away... making the most of every moment."

Give it a listen below, and catch the band on tour next spring:

MAY
8 Button Factory, Dublin, Ireland
9 Queen Margaret Union, Glasgow, UK
10 Shepherds Bush Empire, London, UK
11 O2 Ritz, Manchester, UK

