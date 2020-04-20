Subscribe to Upset
On tour

The Driver Era have postponed their European spring tour

They're now coming over in November and December instead.
Published: 11:37 am, April 20, 2020
The Driver Era have postponed their European spring tour

The Driver Era have postponed their European spring tour til November.

The duo were due over imminently, but due to the COVID-19 outbreak, now Ross and Rocky Lynch will be performing throughout winter instead - kicking off in Dublin on 17th November.

The details are:

NOVEMBER
17 Dublin, Ireland- Button Factory
18 Manchester, O2 Ritz
20 Glasgow, Garage
22 London, Shepherd's Bush Empire
23 Cologne, German, Club Volta
24 Amsterdam, Holland Paradiso Noord
26 Paris, France La Maroquinerie
27 Antwerp, BelgiumTrix
29 Barcelona, Spain Bikini
30 Madrid, Spain But

DECEMBER
2 Milan, Italy Santeria Toscana 31
3 Munich, Germany Technikum
5 Zurich, Switzerland Komplex Klub
6 Vienna, Austria Flex
7 Warsaw, Poland Progresja
8 Berlin, Germany Lido
10 Copenhagen, Denmark DR Koncerthuset -Studie 2
11 Stockholm, Sweden Nalen Klubb

All previously purchased tickets will remain valid.

