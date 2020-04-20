On tour

They're now coming over in November and December instead.

Published: 11:37 am, April 20, 2020

The Driver Era have postponed their European spring tour til November.

The duo were due over imminently, but due to the COVID-19 outbreak, now Ross and Rocky Lynch will be performing throughout winter instead - kicking off in Dublin on 17th November.

The details are:



NOVEMBER

17 Dublin, Ireland- Button Factory

18 Manchester, O2 Ritz

20 Glasgow, Garage

22 London, Shepherd's Bush Empire

23 Cologne, German, Club Volta

24 Amsterdam, Holland Paradiso Noord

26 Paris, France La Maroquinerie

27 Antwerp, BelgiumTrix

29 Barcelona, Spain Bikini

30 Madrid, Spain But



DECEMBER

2 Milan, Italy Santeria Toscana 31

3 Munich, Germany Technikum

5 Zurich, Switzerland Komplex Klub

6 Vienna, Austria Flex

7 Warsaw, Poland Progresja

8 Berlin, Germany Lido

10 Copenhagen, Denmark DR Koncerthuset -Studie 2

11 Stockholm, Sweden Nalen Klubb



All previously purchased tickets will remain valid.