The Driver Era have unveiled their second album, 'Girlfriend'

Coming soon

They've also shared new single '#1 Fan'.

Published: 11:01 am, August 13, 2021

The Driver Era have announced their second album, 'Girlfriend'.

The alt-pop duo - brothers Ross and Rocky Lynch - will follow up their 2019 debut 'X' on 15th October. They've also shared another early teaser in the form of single '#1 Fan', which comes after recent drop 'Heaven Angel'.

"The song has two meanings," Ross explains of the new 'un. "When we first started writing this song, my girlfriend (Jaz Sinclair) was also releasing music, and I loved that we aren't one of those couples that feel like it's a competition when there are two creatives involved. It's also really about being your own #1 Fan, which Rocky and I absolutely are."

Check out '#1 Fan' below, and catch the band on tour early next year.