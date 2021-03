Watch

It features a bunch of clips from fans.

Published: 10:34 am, March 04, 2021

The Dirty Nil have shared a video for their track 'Elvis '77'.

Made up of fan-submitted clips, it's the latest cut from their recent album 'Fuck Art', which was released in January via Dine Alone Records.

"We asked for your videos about dreams and failures to help us create a music video for 'Elvis '77'," they explain on Twitter, "and y'all delivered."

Check it out below.