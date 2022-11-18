The Dirty Nil have dropped their new single, 'Bye Bye Big Bear'

Listen

It's The Dirty Nil's first new offering since their 2021 album 'Fuck Art'.

Published: 2:56 pm, November 18, 2022

The Dirty Nil have shared their new single, 'Bye Bye Big Bear'.

The track was inspired by a convenience store parking lot they used to be able to see from the bathroom window of a house they lived in together.

"For 5 years we lived together at a house in downtown Hamilton," the band explain. "For 5 years we were sustained by the Big Bear convenience store, located directly across the street. There we were nurtured with sparkling water, protein bars and cigarettes. There we witnessed an untold number of human dramas play out in the parking lot, ranging from the hilarious to the hopelessly sad. For 5 years it was our clubhouse, our pirate ship, our prison. So we say farewell, thank you for everything: Bye Bye Big Bear."

Check it out below.