Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring grandson, Knuckle Puck, Touché Amoré, Yours Truly and more.
Order a copy
October 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Listen

The Dirty Nil are teasing their upcoming album with new single, 'Blunt Force Concussion'

"We pulled out all the stops on this one."
Published: 10:33 pm, October 06, 2020
The Dirty Nil are teasing their upcoming album with new single, 'Blunt Force Concussion'

The Dirty Nil have shared a new single, 'Blunt Force Concussion'.

It's the latest cut from their upcoming album 'Fuck Art', set for release on 1st January via Dine Alone Records.

Frontman Luke Bentham says: “Y’all ever felt yourself sliding down the greasy hill of love? Down, down, down you pathetically slide until you reach the bottom. Finally, you find yourself hanging from the cliffs of sanity, above the fiery hell of romance.

"We present to you ‘Blunt Force Concussion’... We pulled out all the stops on this one: bangin’ ass drum fills, booty shakin’ bass lines, big boi geetars and a thousand dollar chorus. If you don’t like this song, fuck you and the horse you rode in on.”

Check it out below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Seahaven have signed to Pure Noise for their new album, 'Halo of Hurt'
Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong is going to release a covers album spun off his YouTube series, 'No Fun Mondays'
Bad Nerves have shared a new video for 'Palace'
Kid Brunswick: "Every school I got accepted into asked me to leave shortly afterwards"
Greg Puciato is going to release his solo album a few weeks early due to a leak
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing