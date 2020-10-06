The Dirty Nil are teasing their upcoming album with new single, 'Blunt Force Concussion'

Listen

"We pulled out all the stops on this one."

The Dirty Nil have shared a new single, 'Blunt Force Concussion'.

It's the latest cut from their upcoming album 'Fuck Art', set for release on 1st January via Dine Alone Records.

Frontman Luke Bentham says: “Y’all ever felt yourself sliding down the greasy hill of love? Down, down, down you pathetically slide until you reach the bottom. Finally, you find yourself hanging from the cliffs of sanity, above the fiery hell of romance.

"We present to you ‘Blunt Force Concussion’... We pulled out all the stops on this one: bangin’ ass drum fills, booty shakin’ bass lines, big boi geetars and a thousand dollar chorus. If you don’t like this song, fuck you and the horse you rode in on.”

