Watch

The Dirty Nil have debuted a fun new video for 'Done With Drugs'

The band are working towards a new album.
Published: 10:58 am, July 08, 2020
The Dirty Nil have debuted their new video for 'Done With Drugs'.

It's a super early teaser from the band's upcoming new album, which they've been putting the finishing touches to in their shared house during lockdown.

"I don’t think I’ve ever laughed harder on the set of a video," says singer/guitarist Luke Bentham. "From Kyle’s karate moves, to the drone camera crashing through the warehouse and nearly killing us, this video captures the mayhem and spirit of our band in a special way."

Give it a watch below.

