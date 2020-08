Coming soon

Check out new single 'Doom Boy', too.

Published: 10:00 pm, August 17, 2020

The Dirty Nil have announced their new album, 'Fuck Art'.

Due out later this year - date 'tba' - the news arrives alongside a video for their new single, 'Doom Boy'.

“Doom Boy is one of my favourite songs we’ve ever made," says frontman Luke Bentham. "It’s an ode to chivalry and thrash itself, and yes, it’s my Mom’s Dodge Caravan. Crank the dial and enjoy, friends."

The new track follows on from their recent drop, 'Done With Drugs'.