It's from their new album, due later this year.

Published: 11:54 am, July 26, 2022

The Devil Wears Prada have released a new video for 'Time'.

It's a cut from the group's upcoming album 'Color Decay', which will arrive on 16th September via Solid State.

"Not to be too obvious, but this song is about how we are all victims to the passing of time," the band explain. "It can feel so fast or too slow, but it is never on our side. That sentiment mixed with one of the heaviest riffs on the record and an industrial, almost-EDM format make it a standout."

Of the video, they add: "Our goal for 'Time' was to create an entirely new visual for the band. Something that would fit the combination of aggressive riffs and the pulsing vibes in the song. Working with Chris and Kate again, their use of a dance troupe with amazing choreography really helps emphasize the chaotic feelings of speeding up and slowing down that the lyrics spell."

