Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Deaf Havana, The Faim, Mothica, Viagra Boys, Travie McCoy and more.
Order a copy
August 2022
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Watch

The Devil Wears Prada have released a new video for 'Time'

It's from their new album, due later this year.
Published: 11:54 am, July 26, 2022
The Devil Wears Prada have released a new video for 'Time'

The Devil Wears Prada have released a new video for 'Time'.

It's a cut from the group's upcoming album 'Color Decay', which will arrive on 16th September via Solid State.

"Not to be too obvious, but this song is about how we are all victims to the passing of time," the band explain. "It can feel so fast or too slow, but it is never on our side. That sentiment mixed with one of the heaviest riffs on the record and an industrial, almost-EDM format make it a standout."

Of the video, they add: "Our goal for 'Time' was to create an entirely new visual for the band. Something that would fit the combination of aggressive riffs and the pulsing vibes in the song. Working with Chris and Kate again, their use of a dance troupe with amazing choreography really helps emphasize the chaotic feelings of speeding up and slowing down that the lyrics spell."

Check it out below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Turnover have announced their fifth full-length, ‘Myself in the Way’
Nova Twins, Wet Leg and Yard Act are among the acts up for this year’s Mercury Prize
Travie McCoy: "After all this shit, I can do what the fuck I want"
Lauran Hibberd has shared a new cut from her upcoming debut album
You Me At Six have released an early teaser single from their next album - check out 'Deep Cuts'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing