Listen

"It's a thumper with no introduction to kick off the EP."
Published: 10:00 am, May 14, 2021
The Devil Wears Prada are teasing their upcoming EP with new track 'Nightfall'.

It's a cut from their imminent 'ZII' EP, set for release on 21st May via Solid State Records. The band have also planned a livestream event for Saturday, 15th May, during which they will play the entire EP in full.

"Sonically, I think 'Nightfall' is a celebration of what the band did for a long while," Mike Hranica says. "I remember that it's the first song I completed vocally and I know that it's straightforward - very much straightforward. 

"Lyrically, an atmosphere is created concerning the attack rather than the anatomic details of the undead themselves. It's a thumper with no introduction to kick off the EP."

Give the new track a listen below.

