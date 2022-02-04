Watch

It's about the struggle to accept happiness.

The Devil Wears Prada have shared their new single 'Watchtower'.

The track follows on from the band's 'ZII' EP, out now via Solid State Records, plus recent single 'Sacrifice'.

"The idea of this song is about a person being intentionally difficult even though happiness wants to find him/her," vocalist Mike Hranica says.

"In handling my own mental health struggles, I've found that I oftentimes never choose contentment on a fundamental basis: almost like I've skipped Step One.

"The narrator of 'Watchtower' is afraid to approach Step One and instead flees to perceive his/her life as a sort of passive overlooker instead."

Check it out below; The Devil Wears Prada will be on tour in the US this spring, hitting the road with Beartooth, Silverstein, and ERRA.