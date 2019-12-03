Watch

The band are off on tour for much of December.

Published: 3:51 pm, December 03, 2019

The Darkness have released a new video for 'How Can I Lose Your Love'.

It's a track from their latest album 'Easter is Cancelled', released in October, and it arrives ahead of their December headline tour, which kicks off tonight in Southend and culminates the Roundhouse in London later this month.

Guitarist Dan Hawkins says if the track: “Stylistically and emotionally, it’s just big and epic. The guitars are really loud on that tune. In fact, everything is really loud. It draws you in, builds you up, then hits the brake.”

“I suppose this song is describing a relationship where it got away from me and I was helpless," frontman Justin Hawkins adds. "I felt like I was trying to rescue it, but after a while you wonder if it’s worth saving. I’ve been in that position more than once. Sometimes I’ve been the one that’s created the collapse, sometimes I’ve been the victim of the collapse. I hate it when people say, ‘no regrets’, because you don’t learn anything. You’re doomed to repeat the same stuff. Everyone should have regrets.”

Watch 'How Can I Lose Your Love' below.