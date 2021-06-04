Coming soon

Published: 10:42 am, June 04, 2021

The Darkness have announced their new album 'Motorheart'.

Set for release on 15th October via Cooking Vinyl, the release will coincide with a November-December tour, with support coming from British Lion, the side project of Iron Maiden founder and bassist Steve Harris.

Justin Hawkins comments: “The time has come, the walrus said... to put your fookin pants on your head and rock like Satan is eating your private parts with a pointy fork! Yes, we, The Darkness, are the fuck back on tour, praise Satan’s better half... come and party with us like it’s the last orders at the last chance saloon. Which it may well be, but I wouldn’t like to comment any further on that. Get in kids, it’s the Darkness, wot you knows and luvs, plus British Lion - Steve Harris’ top rock band who are guaranteed to blow your socks straight up your welcoming arses. What a night! Delirium! Outfits, including hats! Denim that smells of hamsters! Who doesn’t want that? See you down the front, connoisseurs of the finest that life has to offer...”

The tour will visit:



November

17 Brighton Dome, Brighton

19 Winter Gardens, Margate

20 O2 Academy, Bournemouth

21 Cliffs Pavillion, Southend

23 UEA, Norwich

24 Corn Exchange, Cambridge

26 The Hexagon, Reading

27 The Great Hall, Cardiff

29 The Great Hall, Exeter

30 G Live, Guilford



December

2 O2 Academy, Liverpool

3 Academy, Manchester

4 Bonus Arena, Hull

6 The Victoria, Stoke-on-Trent

7 O2 Academy, Bristol

9 Barrowlands, Glasgow

10 O2 Academy, Newcastle

11 O2 Academy, Leeds

13 Rock City, Nottingham

14 O2 Academy, Birmingham

16 O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, London

17 O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, London