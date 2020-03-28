Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring All Time Low, Code Orange, Bury Tomorrow and more.
Order a copy
April 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Watch

The Chats have released a new animated video for 'Drunk N Disorderly'

Their debut album 'High Risk Behaviour' is out now.
Published: 3:19 pm, March 28, 2020
The Chats have released a new animated video for 'Drunk N Disorderly'

The Chats have released a new animated video for 'Drunk N Disorderly'.

It's a cut from the band's just-released debut album 'High Risk Behaviour', out now on Bargain Bin Records/Cooking Vinyl Australia - which you can read all about in the April issue of Upset.

“I don’t want to make the songs boring, so I just keep them short and sweet,” says singer-bassist Eamon Sandwith. “We try not to think about it or complicate it too much. You don’t want to force it or the song’s going to turn out crap.”

Check it out below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Lizzy Farrall has released a new video for 'Gaslighting'
AWOLNATION has teamed up with Alice Merton for a new version of 'The Best'
SHVPES have released a brand new single and video, and a HUGE November tour
Brutus celebrating one year since their latest album with new single, 'Sand'
Biffy Clyro have moved the release of their new album to later in the year
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing