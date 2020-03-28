Watch

Their debut album 'High Risk Behaviour' is out now.

Published: 3:19 pm, March 28, 2020

The Chats have released a new animated video for 'Drunk N Disorderly'.

It's a cut from the band's just-released debut album 'High Risk Behaviour', out now on Bargain Bin Records/Cooking Vinyl Australia - which you can read all about in the April issue of Upset.

“I don’t want to make the songs boring, so I just keep them short and sweet,” says singer-bassist Eamon Sandwith. “We try not to think about it or complicate it too much. You don’t want to force it or the song’s going to turn out crap.”

Check it out below.