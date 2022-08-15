On the road

They've booked a bunch of UK shows for May 2023.

Published: 12:00 pm, August 15, 2022

The Chats have announced their biggest ever UK headline tour.

The band will be touring in support of their new album 'Get Fucked', set for release on 19th August, next spring, with the run featuring a night at O2 Academy Brixton in London.

The details are:



MAY

16 Dublin, 02 Academy

17 Dublin, 02 Academy

18 Belfast, Limelight

19 Manchester, Academy

20 Glasgow, Barrowlands

21 Newcastle, NX

22 Cardiff, Tramshed

23 Bristol, Bristol 02 Academy

24 Birmingham, Institute

26 London, 02 Academy Brixton

29 Antwerp, Trix

30 Paris, Trabendo

31 Cologne, Live Music Hall



JUNE

04 Netherlands, Amsterdam, Paradiso

06 Copenhagen, Loppen

07 Malmo, Debaser

08 Stockholm, Plan B

09 Oslo, John Dee