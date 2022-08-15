The Chats have announced their biggest ever UK headline tour.
The band will be touring in support of their new album 'Get Fucked', set for release on 19th August, next spring, with the run featuring a night at O2 Academy Brixton in London.
The details are:
MAY
16 Dublin, 02 Academy
17 Dublin, 02 Academy
18 Belfast, Limelight
19 Manchester, Academy
20 Glasgow, Barrowlands
21 Newcastle, NX
22 Cardiff, Tramshed
23 Bristol, Bristol 02 Academy
24 Birmingham, Institute
26 London, 02 Academy Brixton
29 Antwerp, Trix
30 Paris, Trabendo
31 Cologne, Live Music Hall
JUNE
04 Netherlands, Amsterdam, Paradiso
06 Copenhagen, Loppen
07 Malmo, Debaser
08 Stockholm, Plan B
09 Oslo, John Dee